Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -378.41, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

