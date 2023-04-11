Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

