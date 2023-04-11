American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

