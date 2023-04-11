Amy Stepnowski Sells 336 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $23,372.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.
