Amy Stepnowski Sells 336 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $23,372.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

