ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.83.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.65.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.