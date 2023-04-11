Anthony Geisler Sells 47,717 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,424,139.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

