Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.