Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bray Capital Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.