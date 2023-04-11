Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 152,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

