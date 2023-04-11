Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.