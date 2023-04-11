Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

