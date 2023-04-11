Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Aptiv by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 272,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

