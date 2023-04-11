Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,388,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.