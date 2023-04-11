Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.