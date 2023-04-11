Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,687 shares of company stock worth $44,861,476. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

