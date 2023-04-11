Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.46

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.46 and traded as low as $23.41. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 45,453 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $389.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $108,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.