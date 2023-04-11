Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Major Shareholder Sells $32,010.00 in Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Assure Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of IONM stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Assure Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $118.70.

Get Assure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Assure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.