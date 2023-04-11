Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

