Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.66. Avalon shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,712 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -140.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

