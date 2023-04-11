AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

