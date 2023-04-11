Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $177.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.