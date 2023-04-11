Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after buying an additional 416,367 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,314,000 after buying an additional 125,026 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth $48,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

