Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,088,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.3 %

BBVA opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

