Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,846 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,673,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,381,000 after buying an additional 6,345,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,187,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,201,000 after purchasing an additional 385,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

