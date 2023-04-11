Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BBY opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

