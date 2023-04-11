Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile



Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.



