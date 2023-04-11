Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,323 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Halliburton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

HAL opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

