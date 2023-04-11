Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,093 shares of company stock worth $12,127,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

NYSE:HSY opened at $258.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.46. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $261.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.