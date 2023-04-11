Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $198,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in UBS Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

