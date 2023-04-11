Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,473 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $132.94. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.