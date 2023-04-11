Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 2,017 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after buying an additional 80,586 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.02. The stock has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.