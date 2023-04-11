Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several brokerages have commented on BKIMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.15) to €7.45 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKIMF opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

About Bankinter

(Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.