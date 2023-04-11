Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several brokerages have commented on BKIMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.15) to €7.45 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKIMF opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

