Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 611.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

