Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Insider Purchases $76,700.00 in Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barings BDC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.19 million, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.