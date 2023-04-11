Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.01

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.01 and traded as low as $15.73. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 48,857 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

