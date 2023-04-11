Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMWYY stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

