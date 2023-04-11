BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.86.

NYSE DHR opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

