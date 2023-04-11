BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 401 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,472,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,033,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.13.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average of $179.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.