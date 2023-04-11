BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.