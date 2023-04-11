BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.15. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.