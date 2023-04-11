BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,611 shares of company stock worth $15,627,110 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Shares of DRI opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.