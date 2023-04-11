BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

