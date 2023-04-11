BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $302.06 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.