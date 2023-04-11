BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

