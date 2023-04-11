BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.