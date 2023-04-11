BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 970,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

