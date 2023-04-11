BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,304,000 after buying an additional 376,985 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.