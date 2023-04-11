BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

