BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $290.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.89 and a 200-day moving average of $246.05.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,874 shares of company stock valued at $96,911,643. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

