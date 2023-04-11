BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,010 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

